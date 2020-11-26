Eiffage’s (EFGSY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EFGSY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eiffage from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Eiffage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Eiffage alerts:

EFGSY opened at $19.75 on Monday. Eiffage has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.79.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.