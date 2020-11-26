Edward J. Wehmer Sells 14,173 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $840,600.63.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $58.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $71.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $426.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WTFC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 788.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 75.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 35.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

