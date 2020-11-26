Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecolab from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.69.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $218.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.82. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a PE ratio of -59.09, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,120,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,334,656 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $30,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $40,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

