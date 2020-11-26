Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Ecolab from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ecolab from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $196.69.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $218.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a PE ratio of -59.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.82.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,297 shares of company stock worth $3,334,656. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $30,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $41,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

