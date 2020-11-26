ECC (ECC) Trading Down 2.3% Over Last Week

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. ECC has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and $29.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ECC has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,296.86 or 0.99833730 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00031805 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003097 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005800 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00015708 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000362 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00070000 BTC.

ECC Coin Profile

ECC (ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2014. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The official website for ECC is ecc.network . ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ECC

ECC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

