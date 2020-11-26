eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Sells $104,700.00 in Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at $697,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $50.45 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Mizuho raised their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cfra upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in eBay by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 141,157 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in eBay by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,532 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 44,271 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in eBay by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,787 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

