Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 277.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 491.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,039,000 after purchasing an additional 395,498 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,017,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,705,000 after purchasing an additional 325,275 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,228,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,138,000 after purchasing an additional 310,052 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,555,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,290,000 after purchasing an additional 300,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 887,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,915,000 after purchasing an additional 272,144 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.29.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $96.15 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

