DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Now Covered by UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Cowen started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average is $39.49.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.66 million. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 6,640.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 2,476.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.