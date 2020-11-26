Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Dover by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 986 shares in the company, valued at $114,681.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,460,609. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $124.12 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $127.39. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.07.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

