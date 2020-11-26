Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) CFO Brad M. Cerepak Sells 23,135 Shares of Stock

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00.

DOV stock opened at $124.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.07. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $127.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 425.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 31.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 21.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after buying an additional 30,031 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,731,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

