Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Rating Increased to Neutral at UFS

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UFS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. CIBC downgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Domtar from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

Get Domtar alerts:

Shares of UFS opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. Domtar has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $40.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.88 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 0.21%. Domtar’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domtar will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Domtar in the third quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.