Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) CEO Sells $1,044,304.56 in Stock

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 26,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $1,044,304.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,104.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $38.91 on Thursday. Digimarc Co. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.95 million, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 67.33% and a negative net margin of 140.61%.

DMRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Digimarc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Digimarc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Digimarc from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMRC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,408,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Digimarc by 36.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Digimarc by 8.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 239,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Digimarc in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.