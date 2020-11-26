DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Director Buys $63,900.00 in Stock

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Director Randall Michael Giuffre bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $63,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ DMAC opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.39. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $8.80.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMAC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,392,000. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 262.7% during the third quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 528,752 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 71.5% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 478,040 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 62.8% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 571,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 220,400 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 35.5% in the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 646,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 169,625 shares during the period. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DMAC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

