Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $181.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $183.00 to $181.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.84.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $144.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.00 and its 200-day moving average is $126.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $153.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,736,000 after buying an additional 297,346 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

