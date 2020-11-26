Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Price Target to $13.00

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VRRM. BidaskClub cut Verra Mobility from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility stock opened at $13.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 118.37 and a beta of 1.45. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,386,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,482,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,321,000 after buying an additional 496,098 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,038,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,511,000 after acquiring an additional 73,661 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,907,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,086,000 after acquiring an additional 136,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,860,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,423,000 after acquiring an additional 391,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,905,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.