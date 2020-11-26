Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $107.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Jack in the Box from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.21.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $91.14 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $94.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $148,207.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,659.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 83.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 371,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,501,000 after purchasing an additional 168,816 shares during the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

