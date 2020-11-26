DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Position Reduced by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in DaVita were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 407,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 143.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 49,913 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 10.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 433,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,143,000 after purchasing an additional 41,259 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 18.9% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,503.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder R. Ted Weschler sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,991,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,278,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,590 shares of company stock worth $18,132,506. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DVA opened at $109.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.26 and its 200-day moving average is $86.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $114.13.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

