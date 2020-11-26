DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Director Sells $46,388.40 in Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $46,388.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,503.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $109.60 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $62.20 and a one year high of $114.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.26 and its 200-day moving average is $86.55.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DaVita by 265.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in DaVita by 16.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.