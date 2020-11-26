David Mandelstam Sells 4,422 Shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) Stock

Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) Director David Mandelstam sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total transaction of C$12,912.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,573,071 shares in the company, valued at C$10,433,367.32.
CVE:STC opened at C$2.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.26. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of C$1.08 and a 1-year high of C$2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $192.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46.
Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$35.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) Company Profile
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
