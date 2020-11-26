David Mandelstam Sells 4,422 Shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) Stock

Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) Director David Mandelstam sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total transaction of C$12,912.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,573,071 shares in the company, valued at C$10,433,367.32.

CVE:STC opened at C$2.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.26. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of C$1.08 and a 1-year high of C$2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $192.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46.

Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$35.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

