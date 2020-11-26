David H. Sampsell Sells 7,941 Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $134,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,919. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David H. Sampsell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, David H. Sampsell sold 15,000 shares of Digi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $259,050.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, David H. Sampsell sold 32,654 shares of Digi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $563,281.50.

NASDAQ:DGII opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. Digi International Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $493.90 million, a P/E ratio of 58.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $73.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Lake Street Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digi International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 139,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 83,224 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 164,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 46,773 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 57,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 25,099 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

