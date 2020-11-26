David Clarke Buys 3,000 Shares of AUB Group Limited (AUB.AX) (ASX:AUB) Stock

AUB Group Limited (AUB.AX) (ASX:AUB) insider David Clarke purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$17.25 ($12.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,750.00 ($36,964.29).

David Clarke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AUB Group Limited (AUB.AX) alerts:

On Thursday, October 8th, David Clarke 434 shares of AUB Group Limited (AUB.AX) stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$11.96.

AUB Group Limited provides operates as an equity-based insurance broker in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates insurance broking networks represented by approximately 77 businesses, as well as distributes ancillary products; and underwrites, distributes, and manages insurance products and portfolios on behalf of licensed insurance companies.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AUB Group Limited (AUB.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUB Group Limited (AUB.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.