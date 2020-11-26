Daryl Carlough Sells 261 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) SVP Daryl Carlough sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $15,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Daryl Carlough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 27th, Daryl Carlough sold 157 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $8,981.97.

LivePerson stock opened at $55.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 1.46. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $63.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.06.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.67 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. LivePerson’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,990,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,928,000. Man Group plc raised its position in LivePerson by 1,745.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 277,357 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in LivePerson by 318.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 278,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 211,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LPSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on LivePerson from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on LivePerson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on LivePerson from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

