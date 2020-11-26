Darryl M. Burman Sells 2,400 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $297,600.00.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $124.61 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $136.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 37,393 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.