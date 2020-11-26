Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Receives $26.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DQ shares. Roth Capital cut Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Daqo New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at about $727,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,984,000 after acquiring an additional 29,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after acquiring an additional 31,996 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 9.9% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 5,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $43.09 on Monday. Daqo New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 12.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

