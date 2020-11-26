DA Davidson Cuts Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target to $109.00

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.45.

Get Post alerts:

Shares of POST stock opened at $95.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.01 and its 200-day moving average is $88.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -56.07 and a beta of 0.73. Post has a 52 week low of $68.97 and a 52 week high of $112.38.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). Post had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Post will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Post by 5.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter worth about $512,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter worth about $364,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 15.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 141,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Post by 3.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.