D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 11,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in D.R. Horton by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 24,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. 140166 upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.52.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $76.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.47. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $81.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.78.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

