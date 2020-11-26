Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 264.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Curis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Curis stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $80.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.16.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Curis will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Curis by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curis in the third quarter valued at $94,000. 37.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

