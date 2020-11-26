Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cubic Corporation is the parent company of two major business segments: defense and transportation. The Cubic Defense Applications group is a world leader in realistic combat training systems, mission support services and defense electronics. Cubic Transportation Systems designs and manufactures automatic fare collection systems for public transit authorities. Cubic Transportation Systems designs, manufactures and integrates automatic fare collection systems for public transit projects throughout the world. This includes rail, bus and parking lot systems. The company supplies contactless smart cards; magnetic stripe cards; device software; and transit hardware including gates, ticket machines and card readers. Cubic Defense Applications provides realistic live combat training systems for military forces as well as virtual training systems, constructive simulation support, force modernization, battle command training and education and engineering & technical support. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Cubic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cubic from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut Cubic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cubic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.18.

CUB stock opened at $60.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -468.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cubic has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $70.50.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Cubic will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $989,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 17,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,920 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cubic during the third quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Cubic during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cubic during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cubic during the third quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Cubic during the third quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

