CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger Sells 30,000 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.78, for a total transaction of $4,373,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $4,016,700.00.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $149.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.70 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $153.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

