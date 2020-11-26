Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Receives $8.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

In related news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $9,322,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,579,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,001,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,258,689 shares of company stock worth $16,761,991. Corporate insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $443,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,164,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 812,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRON stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

