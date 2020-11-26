Critical Contrast: Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) vs. Its Peers

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is one of 283 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Duck Creek Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duck Creek Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Duck Creek Technologies Competitors 2712 11728 20478 1094 2.55

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential downside of 0.18%. Given Duck Creek Technologies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Duck Creek Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Duck Creek Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Duck Creek Technologies $211.67 million N/A -361.45 Duck Creek Technologies Competitors $1.91 billion $387.79 million -3.71

Duck Creek Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Duck Creek Technologies. Duck Creek Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Duck Creek Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duck Creek Technologies N/A N/A N/A Duck Creek Technologies Competitors -51.61% -6,635.48% -5.02%

Summary

Duck Creek Technologies competitors beat Duck Creek Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. operates a software as a service platform for the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure. The company also provides Duck Creek Rating that allows carriers to develop new rates and models and deliver accurate quotes in real-time based on the complex rating algorithms; Duck Creek Insights, an insurance analytics solution that allows carriers to gather and analyze data from internal and external sources and facilitate rapid analysis and reporting on a single system; Duck Creek Digital Engagement that offer digital interactions between property and casualty insurers and their agents, brokers, and policyholders; and Duck Creek Distribution Management that automates sales channel activities for agents and brokers, including producer onboarding, compliance, and compensation management. In addition, it offers Duck Creek Reinsurance Management that automates critical financial and administrative functions; and Duck Creek Industry Content that provides pre-built content, including base business rules, product designs, rating algorithms, data capture screens, and workflows for insurance lines of business. The company serves insurance carriers and leaders. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

