Critical Comparison: Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) and Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) and Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Splunk and Anaplan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Splunk 1 4 31 0 2.83 Anaplan 1 7 12 0 2.55

Splunk presently has a consensus price target of $232.82, indicating a potential upside of 17.08%. Anaplan has a consensus price target of $67.96, indicating a potential downside of 3.36%. Given Splunk’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Splunk is more favorable than Anaplan.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Splunk and Anaplan’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Splunk $2.36 billion 13.52 -$336.67 million ($1.44) -138.10 Anaplan $348.02 million 28.24 -$149.22 million ($1.06) -66.34

Anaplan has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Splunk. Splunk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anaplan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Splunk and Anaplan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Splunk -27.62% -25.57% -8.74% Anaplan -36.81% -46.17% -20.91%

Risk & Volatility

Splunk has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anaplan has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.3% of Splunk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Anaplan shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Splunk shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Anaplan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Splunk beats Anaplan on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc. develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data. It also provides Splunk Enterprise Security that addresses security threats and information, and event management use cases; SignalFx, which provide real-time observability and troubleshooting for cloud infrastructure and applications; Splunk IT Service Intelligence that monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT and business services; Splunk Phantom that automates and orchestrates incident response workflows; VictorOps for collaboration and IT issue resolution; Splunk Data Stream Processor, which collects, process, and distribute data with real-time stream processing; and Splunk Data Fabric Search that enables highly complex and high-performance searches of massive datasets. In addition, the company provides Splunk App for Amazon Web Services that collects and analyzes data from amazon web services data sources; Cisco Firepower App for Splunk that Incorporates advanced visualizations and investigative capabilities for Cisco Firepower and Firepower Management Console; Splunk Machine Learning Toolkit, which Includes custom visualizations and guided workflows; Splunk Connected Experiences that provides access to data, alerts, and actions on mobile and connected devices; and Splunk apps and add-ons. Further, the company offers application programming interfaces and software development kits; and maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services, as well as operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc. provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations. The company delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model, as well as offers professional services related to implementing and supporting its application. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, India, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

