Credit Suisse Group Upgrades National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $74.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. CIBC lowered National Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $56.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.28. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $56.73.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.31%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments; Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.