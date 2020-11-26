Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROYMY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Royal Mail from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.64. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: UK Parcels, International, and Letters (UKPIL), General Logistics Systems (GLS) and Group. The UKPIL segment comprises of its core UK and international parcels and letters delivery businesses under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

