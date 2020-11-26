Credit Suisse Group Raises HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) Price Target to $29.00

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

Shares of HHR opened at $24.55 on Monday. HeadHunter Group has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $27.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75.

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $16.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.02 by $5.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHR. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,142,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 37,807.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after buying an additional 792,450 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 86.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after buying an additional 544,756 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 62.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 377,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 144,925 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 42.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after buying an additional 133,400 shares during the period.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.