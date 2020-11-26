Credit Suisse Group Boosts Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $74.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MGA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Magna International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Magna International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Magna International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Magna International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Magna International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.18.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $61.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.27. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of -97.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.35.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magna International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the second quarter worth $39,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the third quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 207.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

