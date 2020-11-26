Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cowen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Cowen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $24.26 on Monday. Cowen has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $644.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.77. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Cowen will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COWN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cowen by 291.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

