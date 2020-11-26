Cormark Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA)

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Real Matters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 23rd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. Cormark also issued estimates for Real Matters’ FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

