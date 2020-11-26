Contrasting Therma-Med (OTCMKTS:THRA) & Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Therma-Med (OTCMKTS:THRA) and Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Therma-Med has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sportsman’s Warehouse has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Therma-Med and Sportsman’s Warehouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therma-Med N/A N/A N/A Sportsman’s Warehouse 4.56% 46.84% 8.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Therma-Med and Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therma-Med N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sportsman’s Warehouse $886.40 million 0.70 $20.22 million $0.47 30.30

Sportsman’s Warehouse has higher revenue and earnings than Therma-Med.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Therma-Med and Sportsman’s Warehouse, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Therma-Med 0 0 0 0 N/A Sportsman’s Warehouse 0 2 5 0 2.71

Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.04%. Given Sportsman’s Warehouse’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sportsman’s Warehouse is more favorable than Therma-Med.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.7% of Sportsman’s Warehouse shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Sportsman’s Warehouse shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sportsman’s Warehouse beats Therma-Med on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Therma-Med Company Profile

Therma-Med, Inc. engages in the provision, acquisition, exploration, and development services if precious metal and mineral properties in North America. Its exploration property includes Hindon Copper located in Ontario, Canada. The company was founded on August 25, 1998 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear. The company also provides fishing products comprising bait, electronics, fishing rods, flotation items, fly fishing products, lines, lures, reels, tackles, and small boats; and foot wear products consisting of hiking and work boots, socks, sport sandals, technical footwear, trial and casual shoes, and waders. In addition, it offers hunting and shooting products, such as ammunition, archery items, ATV accessories, blinds and tree stands, decoys, firearms, firearms safety and storage products, reloading equipment, and shooting gear products; and optics, electronics, and accessories, including gift items, GPS devices, knives, lighting, optics, and two-way radios. Further, the company's stores provide archery technician services, fishing-reel line winding, gun bore sighting and scope mounting, and cleaning services, as well as issues hunting and fishing licenses. Additionally, it offers various private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Killik, Vital Impact, Yukon Gold, Lost Creek, and Sportsman's Warehouse brands. As of February 01, 2020, the company operated through 103 stores in 27 states. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, Utah.

