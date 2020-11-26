Contrasting Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) & Simply (OTCMKTS:AWSMD)

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) and Simply (OTCMKTS:AWSMD) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Taitron Components shares are held by institutional investors. 61.7% of Taitron Components shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Simply shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Taitron Components and Simply, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taitron Components 0 0 0 0 N/A Simply 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Taitron Components has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simply has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taitron Components and Simply’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taitron Components $6.78 million 2.37 $770,000.00 N/A N/A Simply $30.39 million 0.00 -$21.02 million N/A N/A

Taitron Components has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Simply.

Profitability

This table compares Taitron Components and Simply’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taitron Components 8.40% 4.18% 3.92% Simply 16.60% -271.40% 49.31%

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects. It serves other electronic distributors, CEMs, and OEMs in the United States, South Korea, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company has strategic alliances with Teamforce Co. Ltd.; Grand Shine Management Limited; and Zowie Technology Corporation. Taitron Components Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

About Simply

Simply, Inc. markets and distributes various mobility, computing, audio/video, and other technology products. The company operates in two segments, Simply Mac Retail Stores and Cooltech Distribution Business. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 58 retail stores in operation comprised of Simply Mac, a chain of 42 stores in 17 states in the United States, and OneClick, a chain of 16 stores with 7 located in the Dominican Republic, 6 in Argentina, and 3 in Florida. The company offers laptops, tablets, cell phones, drones, smart watches, gaming consoles, accessories, and audio devices. It distributes various consumer electronics to resellers, retailers, and small and medium-sized businesses in Latin America and the United States. The company was formerly known as Cool Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Simply, Inc. in October 2020. Simply, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

