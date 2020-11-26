Contrasting Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) and India Globalization Capital (NYSE:IGC)

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) and India Globalization Capital (NYSE:IGC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Orbital Energy Group has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, India Globalization Capital has a beta of 3.41, meaning that its share price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500.

33.5% of Orbital Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of India Globalization Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Orbital Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of India Globalization Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orbital Energy Group and India Globalization Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbital Energy Group -49.80% -66.47% -37.62% India Globalization Capital -259.99% -25.02% -23.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orbital Energy Group and India Globalization Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbital Energy Group $23.49 million 1.93 -$1.13 million ($0.47) -3.17 India Globalization Capital $4.07 million 14.82 -$7.32 million N/A N/A

Orbital Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than India Globalization Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Orbital Energy Group and India Globalization Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbital Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A India Globalization Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc., was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About India Globalization Capital

India Globalization Capital, Inc. purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts. The company also develops cannabinoid-based products and therapies, such as Hyalolex for the treatment of patients from anxiety, agitation, dementia, depression, and sleep disorder diseases; and Serosapse for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. In addition, it offers offer extraction, distillation, tolling, and white labeling services under the Holi Hemp brand; and hemp crude extracts, hemp isolates, and hemp distillates. The company operates in the United States, India, and Hong Kong. India Globalization Capital, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

