Contrasting DiaSys (OTCMKTS:DYXC) and Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

DiaSys (OTCMKTS:DYXC) and Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.1% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of DiaSys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares DiaSys and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.31 billion 6.75 $1.76 billion $7.06 74.11

Bio-Rad Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than DiaSys.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DiaSys and Bio-Rad Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaSys 0 0 0 0 N/A Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 1 3 0 2.75

Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus target price of $609.20, indicating a potential upside of 16.43%. Given Bio-Rad Laboratories’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bio-Rad Laboratories is more favorable than DiaSys.

Profitability

This table compares DiaSys and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaSys N/A N/A N/A Bio-Rad Laboratories 147.91% 3.77% 2.74%

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories beats DiaSys on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

DiaSys Company Profile

DiaSys Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of workstation instruments, consumables, reagents and specialized test kits to hospital, clinical and private physician laboratories. The company was founded in March 1992 and is headquartered in Waterbury, CT.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components. It operates in two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cell biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. This segment offers reagents, instruments, and software, which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics test market. It sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, transfusion laboratories, and insurance and forensic testing laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

