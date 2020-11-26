Contrasting Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) & Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.6% of Banco Santander-Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Banco Santander-Chile and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander-Chile 0 0 1 0 3.00 Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco Santander-Chile and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander-Chile $3.49 billion 2.41 $866.73 million $1.57 11.36 Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 4.65 $6.47 billion $2.68 22.65

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Santander-Chile. Banco Santander-Chile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commonwealth Bank of Australia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander-Chile and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander-Chile 17.13% 12.84% 0.82% Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Banco Santander-Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Banco Santander-Chile pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays out 50.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Santander-Chile has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Banco Santander-Chile is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Banco Santander-Chile has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banco Santander-Chile beats Commonwealth Bank of Australia on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines. It also provides mutual funds, insurance and stock brokerage, foreign exchange, leasing, factoring, financial consulting, investment management, foreign trade and mortgage financing, treasury, and transactional services, as well as specialized services to finance projects for the real estate industry. In addition, the company offers short-term financing and fund raising, brokerage services, derivatives, securitization, and other tailor-made products. It serves individuals, small to middle-sized entities, companies, and large corporations, as well as universities, government entities, and local and regional governments. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 377 branches, which include 251 under the Santander brand name, 36 under the Select brand name, 7 specialized branches for the middle market, and 28 as auxiliary and payment centers, as well as 1,088 ATMs. Banco Santander-Chile was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre. It offers transaction and savings accounts, term deposits, personal and business loans, credit cards, insurance products, international payment, and private banking services, as well as home, car, and personal loans. The company also provides advisory services for high net worth individuals; equities trading and margin lending services; debt capital, transaction banking, working capital, and risk management services; and merchant, international and foreign exchange, and risk management services. It operates through 1,118 branches and 3,542 ATMs. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

