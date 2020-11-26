Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s (CTTAY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CTTAY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $14.08 on Monday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.60.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.48). Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Rubber Technologies, and Powertrain Technologies divisions. The Automotive Technologies division develops components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

