Connie H. Kwong Sells 2,000 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MXL opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $156.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.01 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MXL. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 3,537.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 556,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 541,200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,299,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 19,016.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 531,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 528,670 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 31.8% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,095,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after acquiring an additional 264,501 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.