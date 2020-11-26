Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised Computer Programs and Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.11.

CPSI stock opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $423.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 8,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $231,112.75. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,054 shares of company stock worth $1,945,425 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 27.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter worth about $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 250.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

