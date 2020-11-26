Comparing Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) & AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSE:UAVS)

Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) and AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSE:UAVS) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Signature Aviation alerts:

10.8% of AgEagle Aerial Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of AgEagle Aerial Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Signature Aviation and AgEagle Aerial Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signature Aviation $2.26 billion 1.17 $659.10 million $0.65 19.46 AgEagle Aerial Systems $300,000.00 546.94 -$2.52 million N/A N/A

Signature Aviation has higher revenue and earnings than AgEagle Aerial Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Signature Aviation and AgEagle Aerial Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signature Aviation 1 2 1 0 2.00 AgEagle Aerial Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Signature Aviation has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgEagle Aerial Systems has a beta of 4.66, suggesting that its share price is 366% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Signature Aviation and AgEagle Aerial Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signature Aviation N/A N/A N/A AgEagle Aerial Systems -450.79% -39.55% -36.26%

Summary

Signature Aviation beats AgEagle Aerial Systems on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Signature Aviation

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management. It also provides engine repair and overhaul, on-wing in-field repair, AoG support, and component repair services; and engine accessory parts. The company was formerly known as BBA Aviation plc and changed its name to Signature Aviation plc in November 2019. Signature Aviation plc was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. It also offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.