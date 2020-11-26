Comparing Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) and General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) and General Electric (NYSE:GE) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

83.7% of Otis Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of General Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of General Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Otis Worldwide and General Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otis Worldwide N/A N/A N/A General Electric 4.52% 5.37% 0.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Otis Worldwide and General Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otis Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A General Electric $95.21 billion 0.97 -$4.98 billion $0.65 16.15

Otis Worldwide has higher earnings, but lower revenue than General Electric.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Otis Worldwide and General Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otis Worldwide 0 1 0 0 2.00 General Electric 0 6 9 0 2.60

Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.89%. General Electric has a consensus target price of $9.46, indicating a potential downside of 9.86%. Given Otis Worldwide’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Otis Worldwide is more favorable than General Electric.

Dividends

Otis Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. General Electric pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. General Electric pays out 6.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Otis Worldwide has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years and General Electric has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Otis Worldwide is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

General Electric beats Otis Worldwide on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects. The Service segment performs maintenance and repair services, as well as modernization services to upgrade elevators and escalators. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services. The Renewable Energy segment provides wind turbine platforms, and hardware and software; offshore wind turbines; solutions, products, and services to hydropower industry; blades for onshore and offshore wind turbines; and high voltage equipment. The Aviation segment provides jet engines and turboprops for commercial and military airframes; maintenance, component repair, and overhaul services, as well as replacement parts; integrated digital components; and additive machines and materials, and engineering services. The Healthcare segment provides healthcare technologies in medical imaging, digital solutions, patient monitoring, and diagnostics; drug discovery; biopharmaceutical manufacturing technologies; and performance enhancement solutions to hospitals, medical facilities, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and life science research markets. The Capital segment leases and finances aircraft, aircraft engines, and helicopters; provides financial and underwriting solutions; and manages its run-off insurance operations which provides life and health insurance and reinsurance products. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.