Comparing FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI)

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLDiscovery has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

92.6% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of KLDiscovery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and KLDiscovery’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FactSet Research Systems $1.49 billion 8.19 $372.94 million $10.87 29.65 KLDiscovery $312.05 million 1.19 -$54.01 million ($1.27) -6.89

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than KLDiscovery. KLDiscovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FactSet Research Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and KLDiscovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FactSet Research Systems 24.96% 54.24% 22.05% KLDiscovery N/A -34.80% -7.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FactSet Research Systems and KLDiscovery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FactSet Research Systems 5 9 0 0 1.64 KLDiscovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus price target of $285.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.41%. Given FactSet Research Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FactSet Research Systems is more favorable than KLDiscovery.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats KLDiscovery on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment research professionals, investment bankers, risk and performance analysts, and wealth advisors. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, a proprietary end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; Relativity, a document review tool; KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools; KLD Processing, a processing platform; managed review services, such as providing facilities, staffing, and expertise necessary to review large and complex data sets in various types of matters comprising litigation, investigations, and regulatory reviews; and digital forensics services. It also provides information archiving services, such as legal hold management; Office 365 migration and management; and Nebula Big Data Store, an enterprise-grade storage solution. In addition, the company offers data recovery services, including email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services, as well as mobile phone repair services. Further, it provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

