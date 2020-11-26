Comparing Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) and American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) and American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Boxlight has a beta of 4.14, indicating that its share price is 314% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Public Education has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Boxlight and American Public Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxlight $33.03 million 2.22 -$9.40 million ($0.88) -1.64 American Public Education $286.27 million 1.62 $10.01 million $1.09 28.66

American Public Education has higher revenue and earnings than Boxlight. Boxlight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Public Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Boxlight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of American Public Education shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Boxlight shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of American Public Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Boxlight and American Public Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxlight -38.26% -45.10% -12.62% American Public Education 5.63% 5.95% 4.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Boxlight and American Public Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxlight 0 0 2 0 3.00 American Public Education 0 1 2 0 2.67

Boxlight currently has a consensus target price of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 270.37%. American Public Education has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.84%. Given Boxlight’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boxlight is more favorable than American Public Education.

Summary

American Public Education beats Boxlight on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio; Oktopus Instructional and Whiteboarding Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; Notes+, a software accessory for use with Oktopus software; and GameZones and MimioInteract, which are multi-student interactive gaming software. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging and robotics products. It has a strategic partnership with CareHawk for providing audio solutions for the education market. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. The company also provides diploma in practical nursing, an associate degree in nursing, and an associate degree in medical laboratory technology. American Public Education, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

